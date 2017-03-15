Colorado craft breweries move up, onto list of largest in America

A look at Avery Brewing Co.'s brewhouse in Boulder. (Photo: Courtesy of Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Five Colorado breweries ranked among the 50 biggest in the United States in the annual ranking released Wednesday by the Brewers Association, the Boulder-based industry group for craft beer. That was second of all states, behind only California.

New Belgium Brewing of Fort Collins once again led the state’s list, ranking as the fourth-largest craft brewery in America and eighth-largest brewery overall. Behind it in the rankings are:

Oskar Blues Brewery of Longmont: No. 10 craft brewery and No. 18 overall brewery. It is the first time the growing maker of Dale’s Pale Ale has ranked among the 10 largest craft breweries.

Odell Brewing Co. of Fort Collins: No. 27 craft brewery and No. 36 overall brewery.

Left Hand Brewing Co. of Longmont: No. 44 craft brewery.

Avery Brewing Co. of Boulder: No. 48 craft brewery. It marked the first time that Avery has ranked in the top 50.

