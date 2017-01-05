Colorado cybersecurity company raises $6M

(Photo: SWIMLANE IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Louisville-based cybersecurity firm Swimlane said it's raised $6 million in a Series A round of funding.

The company originally announced a $3 million round of funding late last month and another $3 million on Thursday.

"Founded in 2014, Swimlane landed the funding based on the growing need for automation and security orchestration tools for overburdened enterprise IT organizations to quickly react to cyber security threats," the company said, adding the funding "was led by a private group, including a mix of Colorado-based angel investors and industry experts."

Company officials said the money "will be used to further accelerate growth through expanded sales and marketing, and additional software development resources to drive innovation."

