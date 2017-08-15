Colorado cybersecurity firm buys Oregon startup

(Photo: Courtesy Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Webroot Inc., a Broomfield-based cybersecurity firm, said today it has acquired Securecast, a startup based in Portland, Oregon, that offers an online security training platform for end users.

In an announcement, Webroot said its Securecast-based Webroot Security Awareness Training service will be offered to businesses and managed-service providers to help customers "reduce the risks and costs of phishing, ransomware and other cyber threats."

Webroot said the training product "is available today as a beta program, with general availability scheduled for later this fall."

Terms of the deal were not announced. Securecast's operations have been rebranded as Webroot.

Securecast was co-founded by CEO Daniel Fox.

