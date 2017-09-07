Colorado cybersecurity firm names new CEO

Mike Potts, Webroot's next CEO. (Photo: WEBROOT)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A new CEO who has grown and sold cybersecurity companies will be the next leader at Webroot Inc.

Dick Williams, the Broomfield-based company's president and CEO for the past eight years, will retire from those positions but remain a member of its board.

Privately held Webroot’s board hired Mike Potts to replace Williams as CEO, effective Sept. 25, the company said today. He'll also join the board.

Potts most recently was a security executive at with Cisco Systems Inc., the networking technologies giant.

