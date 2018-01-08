Colorado developer confirms buy of Atlantic City casino, calls purchase 'a dream come true'

(Photo: Courtesy Revel casino)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado developer intends to reopen the defunct Revel Casino & Resort in Atlantic City this summer under the new name, Ocean Resort Casino, according to an Associated Press report that confirms the $200 million sale.

The deal has reportedly been in the works for months, though Glenn Straub's sale of the vacant Atlantic City boardwalk property to Bruce Deifik, who called the purchase "a dream come true" was finalized on Thursday, the AP said.

A Moody's Investors Service report issued last month indicated Deifik planned to spend another $175 million updating the former Revel, which closed in 2014 after just two years open. Moody's also revealed the hotel would have nearly 1,400 rooms, while the casino will boast "100 gaming tables, 2,000 slot machines," among other amenities.

Aside from the name change, Deifik, of Denver-based Integrated Properties Inc., has some other changes in mind for the casino.

