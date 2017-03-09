Colorado developer lands $165M financing for Four Seasons resort and homes in Napa Valley

A rendering of the proposed Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Napa Valley in Calistoga, California. (Photo: PROVIDED BY KELSEY HARRINGTON | C&R COMMUNICATIONS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado development company and a partner said today they have secured $165 million in construction financing for a Four Seasons-branded resort and residential project in California’s Napa Valley.

Aspen-based Bald Mountain Development says that initial site work has begun on the Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Napa Valley in Calistoga, at the north end of Napa Valley, California’s iconic wine-country district.

The complex will include a hotel and 20 two- to four-bedroom homes. It said vertical construction will begin this summer, with the resort slated to open in early 2019.

Homeowners will have access to the resort’s amenities and activities, including a spa and an indoor and outdoor fitness center.

