Colorado developer plans Texas business park

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Douglas County-based real estate investment and development firm — Huntington Industrial Partners — plans to begin a two-building, $16 million business park in the Dallas-Fort Worth area early next year.

The 132,000-square-foot building and the 116,700-square-foot building will sit on 16 acres in Garland, Texas, upon completion. In all, the Shiloh Business Center will add more than 250,000 square feet of industrial space to the city.

"Garland continues to see strong demand for this type product," said Steve Meyer, a partner at Huntington Industrial Partners.

Huntington's plans will develop one of the last sizable green field opportunities in Garland's core industrial district. Other developers had previously sought to develop the tract, but, until now, unspecified challenges with the dirt have held it back from being transformed.

