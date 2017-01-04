Colorado energy company files prepackaged bankruptcy plan

(Photo: BONANZA CREEK PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has filed petitions in U.S. Bankruptcy Court to pursue a prepackaged plan of organization.

Denver-based Bonanza Creek (NYSE: BCEI) announced plans two weeks ago to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Today its said the prepackaged plan is intended to de-leverage its transactions by equitizing about $867 million of its existing unsecured bond obligations.

The company will also "substantially bolster its liquidity position through a $200 million rights offering for new equity, to be backstopped by certain unsecured noteholders," according to the filing.

