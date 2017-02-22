Colorado energy company makes $38M California oilfields purchase

(Photo: CARBON NATURAL GAS COMPANY PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver energy company said it's paying more than $38 million to purchase oil and gas properties in Southern California.

Carbon Natural Gas Company, with headquarters at 1700 Broadway and with shares trading on the over-the-counter bulletin board (CRBO), said it's forming a limited liability company called Carbon California to acquire the properties in the Ventura Basin near Los Angeles.

Carbon Natural Gas said it completed a financing package of $47 million to pay for the assets, with the remainder to be "used to fund an inventory of field development and enhancement projects, future similar complementary producing property acquisitions and for general working capital purposes of Carbon California."

"The acquisitions will allow Carbon to increase the oil component of its production base and will provide for oil weighted production, cash flow and reserves growth opportunities," the company said in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2lpjY9v

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal