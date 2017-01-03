Colorado energy company selling some Texas assets for $800M

Jay Ottoson is president and CEO of SM Energy Co. of Denver. (Photo: SM ENERGY PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver energy company said it's selling some of its Texas assets for $800 million.

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) said it's selling its third-party operated assets in the Eagle Ford area near Dallas to a subsidiary of Venado Oil and Gas LLC, which is an affiliate of KKR.

"The proceeds from this sale will provide us with additional flexibility to pursue aggressive growth from our Midland Basin assets (in West Texas), with related capital expenditures in excess of cash flow over the next few years, while at the same time improving our debt metrics and maintaining strong liquidity," said Jay Ottoson, president and CEO of SM Energy, in a statement.

In October, SM Energy expanded in the Midland Basin by buying 35,700 net acres in Howard and Martin Counties in a cash and stock deal for $1.6 billion.

