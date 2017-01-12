Colorado energy company sells $71M worth of assets

Lynn Peterson, chairman and CEO of Synergy Resources Corp. (Photo: MATTHEWS STAVER | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver energy company said it's selling some assets for $71 million.

Synergy Resources Corp. (NYSE: SYRG) said it's selling 10,000 acres "outside of the company's core development area" to "a private party."

"The opportunity to strengthen Synergy's liquidity through monetization of non-contiguous acreage outside our area of planned development, further fortifies the company's balance sheet and helps consolidate our footprint," said Lynn Peterson, chairman and CEO of Synergy, in a statement.

Synergy said its core area of operations is in the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which encompasses Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas, and Nebraska.

