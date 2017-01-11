Colorado energy company wants to unload more assets

(Photo: SM ENERGY PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNANL - A Denver energy company said it wants to sell assets in north North Dakota to concentrate on its Texas operations.

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) said it's retained Houston investment bank Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. to run a bid process to sell SM Energy's Divide County area assets in the Williston Basin in northern North Dakota.

Last week, SM Energy said it was selling some of its non-operated Eagle Ford oil assets near Dallas for $800 million so it could concentrate more operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas.

And in October, SM Energy said it would sell 54,500 acres in the Williston Basin, primarily in Williams and McKenzie Counties, North Dakota, to concentrate on its Texas operations.

