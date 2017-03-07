Colorado faces more competitors for big Outdoor Retailer trade show

Hats sit on display at the 2017 Outdoor Retailer Winter Market Show in Salt Lake City on Jan. 11, 2017 (Photo: GEORGE FREY | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Add two more states to the list of suitors for the massive Outdoor Retailer trade show exiting Utah — a show that Colorado leaders are trying to woo.

New Mexico state legislators are inviting the Outdoor Retailer trade show to make its home there.

The biannual Outdoor Retailer show — which has been based in Salt Lake City for two decades — attracts tens of thousands of shop owners, gear manufacturers, nonprofit leaders and media members. The trade show brings in an estimated $45 million a year to the state of Utah.

The show is looking for a new home after a disagreement with Utah leaders about their public land stance. In particular, the show's organizers and some retail participants object to moves by Utah's governor and others to have former President Barack Obama's recent designation of the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah reversed.

