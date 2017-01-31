Colorado fire alarm systems company bought by St. Louis tech firm

(Photo: WAVEBREAKMEDIA LTD VIA THINKSTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Tech Electronics, a St. Louis-based technology services firm specializing in life safety and communication systems, has acquired Fire Detection Systems LLC, a Denver-based designer and seller of fire alarm systems.

Terms of the deal were not provided, though Tech Electronics officials said the business is likely to add $6.5 million to Tech Electronics’ top line.

Tech Electronics expects to end its fiscal year, which closes in March, with revenue of over $60 million and with the Fire Detection Systems acquisition projects 2017 revenue of $67 million.

Fire Detection Systems, which has 28 employees, will continue to operate under the same leadership and provide the same services but will be rebranded as Tech Electronics.

