Colorado firm buys downtown Denver apartment complex for $126 million

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver real estate firm has scooped up an apartment building in Denver's Five Points district, near Coors Field, for $126 million.
Griffis Residential, based in Greenwood Village, purchased the Skye 2905 Urban Flats from Dallas-based Behringer Harvard for a per-unit price of $315,000, or $342.76 per square foot.
The five-story, 400-unit brick frame apartment complex — located at 2905 N. Inca St. — includes luxury one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in lease rates from $1,400 to $2,521, according to Apartments.com.
Griffis will rename the complex "Griffis Union Station."
