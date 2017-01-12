KUSA
Colorado foreclosure filings down 18 percent in 2016

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 8:58 AM. MST January 12, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - There were 9,158 homes with foreclosure filings in Colorado in 2016, down 18.4 percent from the prior year.

It put the state at No. 37 for the rate of foreclosure filings per number of houses, with No. 1 (New Jersey) meaning the highest foreclosure rate and No. 50 the lowest, according to Attom Data Solutions and its year-end 2016 U.S. Foreclosure Market report.

During the year there were 6,547 foreclosure starts in Colorado, down 31 percent from the prior year, and there were 3,153 foreclosure completions, down 17 percent from the prior year.

All told, the state's home foreclosures were down 86 percent from the peak in 2010.

