Colorado foundation to fund innovative programs and products for aging population

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 3:59 PM. MDT October 31, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver-based foundation will award $8 million in the coming year to organizations that come up with the next big thing in programs or products for Colorado’s aging population.

They aren’t looking to fund traditional senior citizen programs. They want game-changing innovation, said Marco Chayet, board chairman of the Next Fifty Initiative, which announced the opening of its first grant Tuesday.

“Paradigms are shifting around aging,” he said. “Aging is not scary.”

