Colorado furniture company inks deal to sell 'Shark Tank'-featured toy boxes

Mod Mom's Owyn toy box in a bedroom. COURTESY LITTLE COLORADO

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado furniture company will now be the sole distributor of a line of toy boxes that appeared on ABC's Shark Tank, the companies announced today.

Golden-based Little Colorado will exclusively sell Phoenix-based Mod Mom Furniture's toy boxes in a licensing deal meant to expand Little Colorado's product lines. Mod Mom was founded in 2006 by Kiersten Hathcock, who appeared on Shark Tank in 2011.

Little Colorado — which is owned by Bill Hare and his wife, Noelle Baker — wants to double its revenue by launching new products like Mod Mom's toy boxes, Hare said.

"Too much of what our toddlers play with is plastic or made in China. We plan to change that situation, and our partnership with Mod Mom Furniture takes a big step toward our goal," Hare said.

