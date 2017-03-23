KUZMA (Photo: KUZMA)

In August, a Tennessee health-care provider of neurophysiologic monitoring services that sued a Denver-based competitor was awarded $18.8 million judgment in its hometown.

A Nashville jury found in favor of Nashville-based SpecialtyCare. The award includes $16 million in punitive damages and $2.8 million for lost profits.

In February an appeal was filed in Tennessee Appellate Court.

The jury found that Denver-based competitor Medsurant LLC interfered with the assets of ProNerve, which was acquired by SpecialtyCare in 2015, and intentionally destroyed and concealed records in order to avoid liability.

SpecialtyCare filed the suit in 2015, alleging that Medsurant interfered with their business relationships and induced breaches of contracts by hiring nine former ProNerve employees who were subject to restrictive covenants.

