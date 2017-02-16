Colorado health chief, researcher tangle over oil and gas cancer impact

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A researcher at the Colorado School of Public Health is at odds with state public health officials — again — over her conclusions about the health impacts of living near oil and gas development.

Lisa McKenzie, a researcher Colorado School of Public Health on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, on Wednesday released a study called “Childhood hematologic cancer and residential proximity to oil and gas development,” paid for by CU Cancer Center and published by a journal called PLOS One, which describes itself as a "p eer-reviewed, open-access online resource reporting scientific studies from all disciplines." McKenzie was the lead researcher on the study.

The study, available here, concludes that people ages 5 to 24 who had been diagnosed with “acute lymphocytic leukemia were 4.3 times more likely to live in the densest area of active oil and gas wells than those with other cancers,” according to a n announcement by the School of Public Health.

The study focused on rural areas and towns in 57 of Colorado’s 64 counties. It also excluded urban areas that had more than 50,000 people.

