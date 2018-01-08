Colorado hearings on new oil and gas pipeline rules draw fire

(Photo: Courtesy Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Public turnout was sparse at the start of a two-day hearing to tighten Colorado’s regulations on oil and natural gas pipelines across the state, but many speakers who did attend had the same request: that the state create a map of all underground pipelines.

“Please require mapping of pipelines and disclosure so people can understand what risk they have. They can choose to move, choose not to buy a house, or they can live with it — but at least they know,” said State Sen. Matt Jones, D-Louisville, who is a candidate for Boulder County Commissioner.

But the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC), which oversees industry operations in the state, has pushed back against the idea, citing a range of concerns such as the amount of information to be collected, and the task of keeping up with changes.

The agency does and will collect location information about pipelines, particularly new ones as they’re installed and older ones as they’re routinely tested. But given the number of lines buried statewide over decades of industry activity — when location information wasn’t considered crucial public information, COGCC Director Matt Lepore told reporters Monday that “we may never know [about] all those lines.”

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2m9pn3E

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal