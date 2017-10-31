Colorado hospitals are getting safer

(Photo: Courtesy DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado hospitals made a big improvement in safety practices over the past six months, leading to the state being ranked among the top 10 nationally in terms of the percentage of its acute-care facilities receiving an “A” from a patient watchdog group for preventing errors and infections.

Eighteen of 39 hospitals graded in the semiannual Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades report received the highest possible mark, including nine that are located in the Denver area.

Two of those metro providers — Porter Adventist Hospital and Rose Medical Center — are among the 59 hospitals nationally that have received an A in every report card since the Washington, D.C.-based organization began issuing them five years ago.

With 46.2 percent of participating hospitals receiving an A, Colorado ranked 10th in the U.S. and second among states in the Rocky Mountain West, behind only Idaho. It marked a significant boost from the spring 2017 Leapfrog report card, when Colorado ranked just 21st with 14 “A” hospitals.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2A3zwom

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal