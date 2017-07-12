Colorado hotels, safari outfitter ranked among world's best

(Photo: Sylte, Allison)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - One Colorado hotel ranks among the top 100 on the planet in the latest annual edition of Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards.

Several more located in mountain towns or operated by Colorado-based companies earned accolades as well.

Once again, the Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa, located in the remote Western Slope town of Gateway, is the top honoree from the area. The ultra-luxury retreat featuring its own auto museum ranked as the No. 3 resort hotel in the West, the No. 11 resort hotel in the continental United States and the No. 52 hotel in the world — the only Colorado property among the top 100 hotels.

Two other mountain-town destinations ranked among the 10 best resort hotels in the West, however. The Hotel Jerome in Aspen came in at No. 5, and The Sebastian, Vail earned a spot at No. 9.

