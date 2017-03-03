Colorado House Democrats kill regulatory-reform effort

(Photo: ED SEALOVER | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A major effort at regulatory reform died for the seventh straight Colorado legislative session on Thursday, though Democrats on the House committee that killed it spoke as if they were just waiting to substitute a proposal of their own in its place.

Senate Bill 1, sponsored by Sen. Tim Neville, R-Littleton, had made it through the Senate on a bipartisan 24-11 vote.

But the measure, which would have required most state agencies to allow small businesses that were first-time offenders of new rules 30 days to cure the problem before getting fined, died on a Democratic-led, party-line 7-6 vote in the House Business Affairs and Labor Committee.

Several business groups implored the committee to pass the bill, saying that the 573,000 with less than 500 employees too often run afoul of rules they might not even know existed, lacking the resources of larger companies to have compliance departments.

