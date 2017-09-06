Colorado individual health-insurance premiums will jump 27% in 2018

(Photo: Courtesy ThinkStock)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Individual-market health-insurance premiums will increase by an average of 26.7 percent next year — a slightly smaller hike than that originally forecast by the Colorado Division of Insurance.

Still, some health-care advocates are blaming President Donald Trump and the Republican Congress for causing the hike due to uncertainty over the future of health-care reform.

Colorado Insurance Commissioner Marguerite Salazar on Tuesday announced approval of most of the rate hikes that had been requested by Colorado health insurers, though at least one came at a lower rate than the company had sought. She said also that small-business health-insurance premiums would rise an average of 6.6 percent, also a smaller hike than the average 7.5 percent boost sought originally by insurers.

Premium increases for individuals who do not receive health insurance from their employers — a group comprised of about 450,000 individuals, many of them who work as independent contractors or one-person companies — range from a 33.5 percent rate boost by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Colorado for its plans that are not sold on the Connect for Health Colorado exchange, to an 11.5 percent jump in Rocky Mountain Health Plans offerings.

