Colorado instrument company reports it's 'reducing headcount'

(Photo: Mesa Laboratories Image)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Lakewood instrument company reported "disappointing" second-quarter performance and as a result, said it was "reducing both headcount and discretionary spending."

Mesa Laboratories Inc. didn't reveal exactly how many employees would be let go in the aftermath of reporting a 6 percent decrease in revenues, to $22.9 million from $24.4 million a year earlier.

The maker of monitoring instruments reported earnings fell to 60 cents per share from 62 cents a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters First Call expected earnings of 64 cents per share and revenues of $25.7 million.

In early Monday trading, shares in Mesa Laboratories (Nasdaq: MLAB) were falling more than 8 percent, dropping $12.41 to $145.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2hh2IUC

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal