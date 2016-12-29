Colorado insurance costs rising more sharply than national average

(Photo: THINKSTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado employers once again will see health-insurance costs rise more steeply than businesses elsewhere in the country in 2017 — and will, for the most part, require employees to shoulder a higher burden of those costs in the new year, according to an annual survey released Thursday.

Average rate increases for Colorado employers will hit 7.6 percent next year — a modest drop from the 8 percent hike of the past two years, according to a Lockton Mountain West Benefit Group survey of 280 companies of all sizes.

After taking actions to manage that cost — ranging from increasing employee premium costs to increasing employee deductible payments — the resulting rate increase for businesses will be 4.7 percent, an amount likely to be shared between employers and employees, said Leo Tokar, executive vice president of the benefits consulting firm.

That 7.6 percent increase is 1.5 to 2.5 points higher than employers in many states are feeling because of a combination of circumstances that includes Colorado’s larger percentage of small employers and the larger number of employers in rural areas, Tokar explained.

