Who's hiring in Colorado?

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 8:45 AM. MDT September 18, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Who has the most jobs to fill in Colorado? One indication is which large employers are running the most help-wanted ads online.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment each month lists the 10 employers who have the most online help-wanted ads in to fill positions in the state.

The full list is on the Denver Business Journal, but here are employers 10 through 5: 

10. Target

9. Colorado state government

8. Anthem Inc. 

7.UCHealth 

6. Centura Health 

5. Vail Resorts

For more, go to: http://bit.ly/2xg937R

