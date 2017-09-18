Who's hiring in Colorado?

What are Colorado's hottest jobs? Click here to find out. (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Who has the most jobs to fill in Colorado? One indication is which large employers are running the most help-wanted ads online.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment each month lists the 10 employers who have the most online help-wanted ads in to fill positions in the state.

The full list is on the Denver Business Journal, but here are employers 10 through 5:

10. Target

9. Colorado state government

8. Anthem Inc.

7.UCHealth

6. Centura Health

5. Vail Resorts

