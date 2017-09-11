Colorado keeps attracting new mortgage companies

(Photo: Courtesy ThinkStock)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado's booming residential real estate market keeps on attracting new mortgage companies.

This time, it's Garden State Home Loans Inc. of New Jersey that said it's setting up shop in Colorado; opening a new office after obtaining a mortgage license earlier this month.

The company said it was founded six years ago and "plans to obtain licenses in a number of additional states in the coming months," it said in a statement.

A company official said the business will operate out of its New Jersey headquarters.

The state seems to be a magnet for mortgage companies.

