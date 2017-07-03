Colorado launches new website showing how schools get and spend money

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A website aimed at improving financial transparency in school districts launched Friday.
The website, called "Financial Transparency for Colorado Schools," offers users, such as parents and businesses, a way to research how districts are using tax money, as well as compare school and districts throughout Colorado.
"This website illustrates in a clear and understandable manner how school districts use their limited resources to educate our students," said Katy Anthes, Colorado’s education commissioner.
The website is a result of legislation from 2010 and 2014 that sought to provide the public a deeper understanding of how education dollars are spent in schools.
