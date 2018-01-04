Colorado lawmakers fire back at AG Sessions' move to rescind Obama-era pot rules

(Photo: Matthew Staver, Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado lawmakers and bankers are firing back at U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who announced today he has rescinded the Obama-era Justice Department policy that paved the way for a hands-off approach to states that have legalized marijuana.

In his one page memo released today, Sessions said that federal law prohibits the possession and sale of marijuana.

"Given the Department's well-established general principles, previous nationwide guidance specific to marijuana enforcement is unnecessary and is rescinded, effective immediately," Sessions said in a one-page memo sent to federal prosecutors nationwide.

U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Denver, said that if the Justice Department urges federal prosecutors to enforce marijuana laws more aggressively in states such as Colorado that have legalized sales of the drug, it will undermine people’s rights and jeopardize an important industry.

Read more about the policy change and Colorado's response at the Denver Business Journal.

