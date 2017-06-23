Colorado leads US with lowest percentage of homeowners behind on mortgage payments

(Photo: MATTHEW STAVER | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado leads the nation when it comes to having the lowest percentage of homeowners who are past due on their mortgage payments.

At 2.12 percent, Colorado ranks No. 1 in the category, which is led by Mississippi, where 10.16 percent of homeowners are behind on their mortgage payments.

Nationally, the percentage of homeowners behind on the mortgage payments (but not in foreclosure) is 3.79 percent, according to mortgage data firm Black Knight Financial Services of Florida, which said in a statement that its "mortgage performance statistics (are) derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market."

The low percentage of delinquent mortgage payers in Colorado is despite Denver homeowners spending a quarter of their income on their mortgage payments, well above the national average of 14.6 percent.

