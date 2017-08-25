Colorado luxury home glass elevator company bought by Canadian firm

(Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Weld County company that makes luxury glass elevators for the home has been purchased by a Canadian firm for $5 million.

Savaria Corp. of Ontario said it's buying Visilift LLC of Eaton and will move the company's Colorado production activities to Brampton, Ontario in Canada.

"Visilift elevators are centerpiece contributions in premier residences from urban townhomes and penthouses to island resorts and mountaintop getaways," Savaria said in a statement.

In addition to the $5 million (U.S.) purchase price, Visilift can be paid another $3 million if "certain performance metrics" are achieved in the next three years.

