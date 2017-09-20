Colorado marijuana biotech said it raised $3M

(Photo: Front Range Biosciences Photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado agricultural biotech that specializes in marijuana said it's raised $3 million.

Front Range Biosciences of Lafayette said the funding will "go towards scaling FRB’s processes, as well as expansion into California and other legal cannabis states in the United States."

The company said investors included Phyto Partners, Salveo Capital, Sand Hill Angels, HBS Angels of NYC, NY Angels, Halley Venture Partners, Anthill Ventures, and Canopy Boulder.

"With the rapid growth of the commercial cannabis industry, there is increasing demand for improved cultivation practices for large-scale grow operations. We plan to use our recent funding to scale our processes and keep up with this demand, while expanding into new cannabis markets," said Jon Vaught, CEO and co-founder of FRB, in a statement.

