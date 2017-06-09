Colorado medical device company names CFO in bid to join major stock exchange

Thomas Sandgaard, CEO of Zynex Inc. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Zynex Inc., a Lone Tree-based maker of medical devices, today announced Dan Moorhead as its new chief financial officer.

Moorhead has been with Douglas County-based software firm Evolving Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: EVOL) for the last 10 years, and has been Evolving’s chief financial officer since January 2016.

Thomas Sandgaard, CEO of Zynex (OTCQB: ZYXI), called Moorhead “a seasoned professional with a successful public company track record and has extensive experience with acquisitions of companies, both domestically and internationally. I believe Dan will be a great asset to the company.”

In conjunction with announcing Moorhead’s appointment, Sandgaard said one of the company’s “long-term goals is to list on a larger exchange, such as Nasdaq or NYSE, and we believe the improvements we are making to the organization, including expanding our sales force and the more recent improvements to our billing and collection efforts, will position us well for up-listing.”

