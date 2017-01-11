Colorado medical device company raises $7.6 million

An illustration of how Avex LLC's "Footbeat" technology works (Photo: AVEX IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A medical device company in Grand Junction that makes an apparatus to help in foot healing said it's raised $7.6 million in its latest round of funding.

Avex LLC said the money will be used to market this quarter's launch of "Footbeat," a wearable medical device for the foot.

Company officials said the money "will build up production capacity, expand the operations team, and provide the sales and marketing resources to make Footbeat available to patients and physicians.”

"We believe that an investment of this magnitude validates both the clinical and commercial potential of Footbeat. We’re bringing a device to market that will transform lives through improved health and athletic recovery," said Matt Mayer, CEO of Avex, in a statement.

