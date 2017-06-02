Colorado medical device firm raises $2.1 million

CardioNXT, a Westminster medical device company (Photo: ​CARDIONXT IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - CardioNXT, a Westminster medical device company, said it's raised $2.1 million in financing.

The company said the latest money came from a group of investors led by James Bullock and William Hawkins, III. Piedmont Capital Partners and existing investors including Solas BioVentures also participated in the financing.

The company said it's making technology targeting the understanding of cardiac arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation.

"Atrial fibrillation is a huge problem globally. This technology has the potential to improve outcomes and make therapy available to patients globally," Hawkins said in a statement.

