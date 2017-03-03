Colorado medical device maker closes on $12.8M fundraising round

(Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Surefire Medical Inc., a maker of drug delivery catheters, said it has closed on a $12.8 million series D financing round.

The Westminster company said the funding round was led by ORI Healthcare Fund and it will use the money to expand sales efforts in the U.S. and Europe, begin sales in China, complete a clinical trial, and "pursue promising opportunities in the $66 billion immunotherapy market, focusing on site-specific delivery to solid tumors."

"This series D financing supports our core liver cancer business by expanding to large untapped markets as well as expanding our business model through partnerships with biotechnology companies developing immunotherapies for solid tumors," said James Chomas, CEO and president, in a statement.

The 8-year-old company makes specialized catheters that radiologists and oncologists use to deliver liquid beads of chemotherapy or radiation directly into the cancerous part of a patient’s liver, according to a December 2015 report in the Denver Business Journal, reporting on a $15 million funding round.

