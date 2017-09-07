Colorado medical-device maker merges into Pennsylvania company

(Photo: WAVEBREAKMEDIA LTD VIA THINKSTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Three health care firms — including a Colorado company that designs and manufactures medical ultrasound products — will be merged into one Pittsburgh-based company.

Private equity firm Resilience Capital Partners, based near Cleveland, created a holding company named Innovatus Imaging Corp. for three companies that Resilience already owns: MD MedTech LLC of Arapahoe County; as well as Pittsburgh-based Multi Vendor Service (MVS), formerly owned by Bayer Corp.; and Wetsco of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

There are 170 people at the three companies and operations will remain in metro Denver, Pittsburgh and Tulsa, according to the company.

MD MedTech co-founder Michael Labree will become the new company's chief technology officer. Wetsco President Dennis Wulf will become CEO of Innovatus Imaging, and MVS General Manager Bill Kollitz will be president and COO.

