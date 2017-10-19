Colorado Mills merchants are hiring ahead of re-opening

Tarps cover the floors of the hail-damaged Colorado Mills mall in Lakewood (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Retailers who were abruptly shut down after a hailstorm wrecked Colorado Mills mall in Lakewood are hiring now for its expected re-opening in November.

The Jefferson County Human Services, Business and Workforce Center is hosting a hiring event from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 24 specifically for the retail stores that had to shutter following a May 8 hailstorm that left the Lakewood mall badly damaged.

Most of the mall has been closed since then. Earlier this month, the mall's property owner, Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG), said some of the mall's exterior stores opened for business, including Yoga Pod, Dick's Sporting Goods, Yard House, Super Target, JumpStreet and the UA Colorado Mills Stadium 16 movie theater.

But most of the 210 stores inside the mall have been closed while crews worked to repair the damage from the storm.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2hPPmLk

© 2017 KUSA-TV