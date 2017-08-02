Colorado Mills shares update on reopening

KUSA - It has been almost three months since a hailstorm caused serious water damage to Colorado Mills mall in Lakewood, and there’s still not necessarily a set date for reopening.

In an update sent to the media on Wednesday, the mall’s owner said the “goal is to have the common areas open, safe and functional before Black Friday and to have as many tenants open as possible.”

This doesn’t mean the work will be complete though.

The news release said that work on the mall’s common areas could continue during the evening as far into the future as early 2018.

Golf ball-sized hail from the May 8 hailstorm - which happened exactly 200 days before Black Friday 2017 - created several openings in the mall’s skylights, effectively flooding the mall.

Some of the stories with exterior entrances could open sooner than Black Friday. Super Target, JumpStreet and UA Colorado Mills Stadium 16 are already open.

They say they’ll update www.coloradomills.com with information when it becomes available.

