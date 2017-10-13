Colorado new-business filings rise — but so do closures

New business filings in the state are up 5.1 percent year over year (Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Interest in opening a new business in Colorado has not waned — it has grown.

New business filings in the state were up 5.1 percent from the third quarter from a year ago, according to the latest report issued by Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams.

But, the pace of business dissolution filings also accelerated in the third quarter, up 18.1 percent year over year. That's 6,698 businesses that dissolved.

Williams says the jobs outlook is still positive, however.

"In the short term, Colorado is positioned very well with employment levels projected to increase over the next six months," he said. "Our economy remains fundamentally strong."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2gBPYnQ

© 2017 KUSA-TV