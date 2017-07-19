Colorado offers 2 companies $22M to grow jobs, $1.7M to jumpstart Outdoor Retailer show

Colorado Economic Development Commission members offered more than $22 million Wednesday to two California-headquartered companies to locate substantial expansions in the Denver area.
They also gave $1.7 million to the Outdoor Retailer Show to boost its marketing and organizational efforts as it starts its run in the state.
The two companies that earned offers of job-growth incentive tax credits — tax breaks that can be taken only after those companies have hired employees and had people in place for one year — are very different businesses.
One is a financial-services firm offering loans based upon creditor history and education level, while the other is a tech company hoping to consolidate employees now spread throughout the San Francisco Bay area and Mexico.
