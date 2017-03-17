Colorado offers $34M tax incentive to cable TV company planning 1,200 Denver-area jobs

(Photo: ED SEALOVER | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - One of the nation’s largest cable TV companies may be adding 1,200 jobs to a new network operations center it wants in Arapahoe County, and the Colorado Economic Development Commission on Thursday okayed one of the state’s largest tax incentive packages to encourage it to happen.

EDC members approved giving the unnamed company as much as $34.4 million in state tax rebates over eight years if it produces all those jobs.

“These are all big numbers so I want to remind everyone that these are performance-based incentives. It makes us different from other states, and that’s what I like about our set up,” said JJ Ament, EDC board chairman.

The company, identified only as an East Coast cable operator, applied for the incentive proposing to invest $48 million over 12 years to consolidate national network operation centers in Arapahoe County.

The jobs the company will create pay an average annual wage of $98,250, which is 60 percent above the Arapahoe County average.

