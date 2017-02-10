Colorado officials OK UnitedHealthcare acquisition of Rocky Mountain Health Plans

UnitedHealthcare representatives speak with clients at a store in Flushing, New York. (Photo: MICHAEL NAGLE | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Insurer UnitedHealthcare can move ahead with its acquisition of Rocky Mountain Health Plans, as both Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman and state Insurance Commissioner Marguerite Salazar have signed off on the regulatory aspects of the proposed transaction.

Coffman on Thursday OK’d the conversion of Rocky Mountain Health Plans (RMHP), which does most of its business on the Western Slope, from a nonprofit to a for-profit business.

Upon closing of the sale, the Rocky Mountain Health Plans Foundation will be left as the sole shareholder of the former nonprofit, and it will sell its share of the company to UnitedHealthcare (UHC) for $36.5 million, using proceeds from the sale to expand its charitable mission on the Western Slope.

Then, today, Salazar announced that she, too, has approved the acquisition, which first was announced in July. In doing so, she announced several stipulations, including:

UHC can not pass the costs of the transaction onto consumers as higher premiums.

UHC must continue in the Western Slope market, an area where many health insurers won’t sell policies, for at least five years.

UHC must continue to support community benefits to the Western Slope for the next three years at the current $500,000 annual level RMHP has given.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.