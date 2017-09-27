Colorado officials reject RTD bid to move forward on A, B and G rail lines

An RTD train. (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Colorado Public Utilities Commission has rejected RTD’s bid to operate its A and B commuter rail lines without flaggers at road crossings, and to resume testing on its long-delayed G Line to Arvada and Wheat Ridge.

The PUC’s decision Wednesday morning — which RTD officials said they are studying — leaves the status quo in place, with human flaggers warning motorists where streets cross the tracks on the A and B routes, and with no opening date in sight for the G Line.

The University of Colorado A Line runs between Denver Union Station and Denver International Airport. The B Line links Union Station to Westminster.

All three commuter-rail lines — A, B and G — use the same, advanced wireless technology at crossing gates, which have been subject to timing issues when they open and close.

