Colorado oil and gas group hopes Congress kills methane regulations

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The oil and gas industry is drawing a bead on federal regulations aimed at cutting air pollution from field equipment that may be leaking methane, a greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere.

The regulations are modeled on Colorado’s regulations approved in 2014 requiring companies to regularly look for leaks in field equipment and plug any they find.

The federal Bureau of Land Management issued its rules, applicable to oil and gas wells on federal lands, in November 2016.

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives voted Feb. 3 in favor of a Congressional Review Act resolution against the fledgling rule. If approved by the Senate and signed by President Trump, the rule would come off the books for good.

