Colorado oil and gas officials say why new rules are needed (and a pipeline map isn't)

The remains of the home at 6312 Twilight Ave. in Firestone that exploded on April 17, 2017. (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado oil and gas regulators have issued the first draft of new regulations for the industry in the wake of the deadly home explosion in Firestone in April — and shared the reasoning that’s driving the proposed rules.

The explosion and fire that leveled a home on Twilight Avenue was caused by raw natural gas leaking from a nearby well into the home via a supposedly abandoned pipeline. The valve on the pipeline, which had been cut about six feet from the foundation of the home, was found in the open position, allowing gas to flow through the line.

The explosion killed two men and severely injured a woman.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) posted its proposed rules on Sunday, saying that the regulations are intended to tighten rules around small pipelines used in field operations and require oil and gas companies to be “Tier One” participants the 811 “Call Before you Dig” program.

