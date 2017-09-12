Colorado oil and gas officials set their sights on pipelines after Firestone

(Photo: kusa file)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - State officials have taken the first steps to implementing Gov. John Hickenlooper’s seven-point plan to ensure that deadly explosions, like the one that leveled a home in Firestone in April, don’t occur again.

Two men died on April 17 after natural gas leaked through a small pipeline thought to have been abandoned from an old well owned by Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: APC) into a newer home in Firestone. The pipeline, which was attached to a natural gas well, had been severed about six feet from the home's foundation.

In response, state officials ordered energy companies conduct a massive, statewide check of similar pipelines associated with wells located within 1,000 feet of homes.

The safety checks turned up relatively few problems, according to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC), which oversees the industry.

