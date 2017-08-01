Colorado oil and gas sector's impact tops $31 billion, says report

(Photo: Jamie Schwaberow, Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado’s oil and gas industry supported 232,900 jobs in the state and contributed $31.38 billion to the state’s economy in 2015 — the year industry activity nose-dived due to low commodity prices.

That’s according to a study conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers for the American Petroleum Institute, an industry trade group, and released Tuesday by its local chapter, the Colorado Petroleum Council.

The jobs accounted for nearly 7 percent of the total state employment in 2015, Tracee Bentley, the council’s executive director said.

-Other numbers in the study included:

-More than 1,100 businesses across the state are part of the oil and gas supply chain.

-More than 260 of those companies are in Denver.

